MurAll Tops One Day Trading Volume of $302,233.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, MurAll has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $302,233.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00602867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038839 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,703,098 coins and its circulating supply is 8,730,523,107 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

