CaixaPay Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00165829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00098777 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,750.76 or 0.99834458 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

