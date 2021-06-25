Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Earnings of $19.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post earnings per share of $19.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $22.85 and the lowest is $17.08. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $10.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $89.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $97.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $97.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.42 to $110.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,450.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,347.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

