Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post earnings per share of $6.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.97 and the lowest is $6.66. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.39 to $27.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $30.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,673. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $7.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.20. 1,909,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $303.15 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

