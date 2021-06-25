Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.00 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.
NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. 793,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
