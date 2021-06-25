Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.00 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. 793,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

