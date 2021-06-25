Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.57

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 1770053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

