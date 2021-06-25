First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First American Financial by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in First American Financial by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 882,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,635. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.