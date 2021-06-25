BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,975. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

