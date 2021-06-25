ZUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $712,123.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00165255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00098404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,707.23 or 1.00025976 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

