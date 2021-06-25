PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.43. 1,124,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,735. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.42.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

