Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,682,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $97,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $56.33. 243,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,164,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.