Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.790–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $904.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

