Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. 880,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.50. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

