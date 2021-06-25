Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,300 shares of company stock worth $11,135,539. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 124,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,920. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

