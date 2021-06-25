Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. 272,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

