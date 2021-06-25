Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,609. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $169.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.