AO Asset Management LP Purchases 5,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AO Asset Management LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.48 on Friday, hitting $2,434.52. 32,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,347.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

