Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,096,236 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $735,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.82. 7,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,867. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

