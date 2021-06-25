DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,662. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

