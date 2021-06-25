BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post sales of $448.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $429.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,893. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.