UGAS Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $312,512.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00604794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038684 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UGASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.