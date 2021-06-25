Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives $19.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

