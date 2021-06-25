BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.21 million-222.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.64 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,507. BlueCity has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded BlueCity from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

