Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,026,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $168,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 187,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

