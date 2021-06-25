Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.87. 19,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,324. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

