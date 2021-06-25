CryptoTask Reaches Market Cap of $502,811.25 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $502,811.25 and approximately $195,060.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00165265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,144.42 or 1.00713747 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,849 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

