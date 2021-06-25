Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.64

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 2768460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.