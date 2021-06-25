Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.74. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 330,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CDW by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $171.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,147. CDW has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.60. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.