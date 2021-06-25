Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.22 million.

AVO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 35,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

