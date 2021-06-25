Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $502.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $9,134,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

