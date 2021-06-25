Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 661 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.46.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $303.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

