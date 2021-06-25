O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,929 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $36,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Target by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $240.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.12. Target Co. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

