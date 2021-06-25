Analysts Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Target Price at €119.00

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €119.00 ($140.00).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of SIX2 stock traded up €3.80 ($4.47) during trading on Friday, hitting €120.20 ($141.41). The company had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -164.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

