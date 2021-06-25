Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$165.56

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$167.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSU stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$160.11. 18,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,574. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.51. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$57.62 and a 1-year high of C$164.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 6.4499997 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

