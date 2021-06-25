-$0.22 EPS Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.20). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

FSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

FSR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 441,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

