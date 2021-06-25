Serum Achieves Market Cap of $138.05 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00008571 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $138.05 million and $46.39 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00601643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038831 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

