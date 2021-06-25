Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $122,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,809,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 627,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,541.65. 25,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,400.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,555.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.