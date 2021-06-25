SOTA Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 74.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $665,709.95 and approximately $113.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOTA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

