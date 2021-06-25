Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLB traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $42.12. 13,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,501. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

