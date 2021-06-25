Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $96,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.72. 29,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

