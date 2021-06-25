$5.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.26. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after buying an additional 349,559 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.77. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.