Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.730-27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.Equinix also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.73-27.28 EPS.

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $782.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $748.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $864.48.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

