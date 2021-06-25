Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,633,000 after buying an additional 104,687 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 187,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 38.9% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,088,000 after purchasing an additional 95,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 273,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.