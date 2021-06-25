Alexandria Capital LLC Has $59.65 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 6.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $59,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the software company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $578.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $580.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.