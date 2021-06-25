Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,764 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,434.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,461.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,347.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

