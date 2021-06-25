OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $186.38 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00011346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $513.10 million and approximately $186.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00139754 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.