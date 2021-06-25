Ghost (GHOST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $311,508.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $311,508.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00600938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,684,306 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.