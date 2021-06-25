United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.02. 102,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,528. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

