Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce $4.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.03 billion. Lear posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NYSE:LEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.93. 5,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Lear has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.