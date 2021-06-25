National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce sales of $204.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.60 million and the highest is $205.47 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $199.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $975.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.
Several research analysts have commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
NESR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 16,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.