National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce sales of $204.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.60 million and the highest is $205.47 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $199.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $975.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. UBS Group AG increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NESR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 16,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.